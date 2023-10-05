Senate State Affairs Committee votes to advance CROWN Act

In a 9-1 vote, the Senate State Affairs committee voted to advance HB 567, a bill to prohibit race-based hair discrimination.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Senate State Affairs Committee on Tuesday gave its approval of HB 567, a bill that would ban race-based hair discrimination in Texas.

The committee voted the CROWN Act out, 9-1, just weeks after it overwhelmingly passed the House, 143-5.

The bill from State Rep. Rhetta Bowers (D-Garland) would prohibit schools and workplaces from discriminating based on natural hair and certain hairstyles — including braids, dreadlocks and twists.

On Monday, WFAA anchor Tashara Parker testified in support of HB 567 following her extensive coverage of the CROWN Act in the WFAA Original series, Rooted.

A companion measure, Senate Bill 1356 has been filed in the upper chamber by State Sen. Borris Miles (D-Houston).

So far, 20 states have passed the CROWN Act since the national coalition was created in 2019, including in Virginia, according to the coalition’s tracking.

Bowers’ hope is that Texas can become the 21st state to enact the law.

A similar bill was unanimously voted out of a House committee during the 2021 legislative session, but the full chamber never voted on it before the session ended.

The current bill, HB 567, now heads to the Senate floor for a full vote.