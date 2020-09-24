County workers counting down the days to general election 2020

One student is recruiting other teens to work the polls since many polling site workers are typically older and at higher risk for COVID-19.

As the countdown continues to the general election in November, many people across North Texas are focused on making the process smooth.

Voters know many factors are at play.

"This COVID thing hit and it kind of made us re-think what the election might look like," said Sydney Walker, a 17-year-old high school senior.

Walker is a Student Election Worker in Dallas County. She has been using her Instagram page "Students Step Up" to help recruit other teens to become Student Election Workers. Walker said her concern is traditional polling site workers are typically older and among those at higher risk of COVID-19.

"I started working on recruiting as many students as I could to start filling the gap and taking the burden off of some of our older poll workers," Walker explained.

With early voting in Texas just over two weeks away, local elections offices are busy.

"We have about 100,000 more registered voters than we did this time four years ago in Collin County," said Collin County Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet.

Teams are working behind the scenes, getting equipment and supplies ready in Collin County. They are also making sure the staff is trained.

"Most of our seasoned election judges, our traditional election judges, are signed up to work and are attending training classes," Sherbet explained. "We’ve had a few that we’ve had to replace, but not as many as you might would think."

About 2,000 people have expressed interest in working polling sites in Collin County for the general election.

Walker says she’ll be working to recruit about 600 additional teens to sign up as Dallas County Student Election Workers before the Monday, Sept. 28 deadline.