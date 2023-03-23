City of Waco discusses plan for Trump rally

15,000 people are expected to gather at the Waco Regional Airport for the 2024 Trump campaign rally. The City of Waco held a press conference to break it down.

WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is expecting around 15,000 people to attend a rally for former president Donald Trump on March 25, and preparations are underway.

Free to the public, this rally will be held at the Waco Regional Airport.



With many questions still unanswered, the City of Waco held a press conference on Thursday, March 23 to break down the day’s event.

"I feel personally that what this means to have a large gathering on a national scale is it showcases our ability as a city, city staff and also different agencies throughout the county and the state. It shows that we can come together as a team to provide a safe gathering place for the public," Jonathan Cook, Director of Waco Parks and Recreation, said.

Doors will open for the rally at noon, with the speech scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

"As you know, the airport is not a common place for an event," Cook said. "But, the good thing about the airport is the availability of open land, flat terrain, so it really does lend itself to an event like this."

The city is expecting a huge crowd, but they say they are prepared.

"We have worked closely with our fire marshal and confirmed on the runway and tarmac area where this will be taking place that there is ample room to accommodate 15,000 people," Cook said.

For those attending, here's the quick game plan.

"Gates will open at noon. Program activities are slated to begin at 2 p.m. Former President Trump will be expected to speak at 5 p.m.," Megan Davis, Community Engagement Manager, said. "Event organizers are expecting a 60-90 minute speech with the conclusion of the event at 7 p.m. that day."

So, what time should you get there? For parking, people can start arriving at 8 a.m. at the main entrance off of Steinbeck Bend Dr.

"Once y'all get out there it's such an expansive area. It is unpaved parking where the guests will be going," Cook said. "And, we have 12 designated lots that will be manned with people from security as well as volunteers to make sure people are going in safely."

Food trucks, beverages and various restrooms will be inside and outside of the grounds. An event like this of course costs money, but where is it coming from?

"Waco quickly established what's called the user agreement for use of the property at the airport," Bradley Ford, Waco City Manager, said. "In that agreement, organizers agreed to pay the city in advance for the use of the property as well as services such as traffic control and public safety."

The city is treating this like any other major event. Despite the rally being at an airport, flights will be coming in and out as scheduled.



So, if you're attending remember one thing ... arrive early.

6 News will be at the rally to keep you up to date with all of the coverage.