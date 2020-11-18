Black women put Biden-Harris ticket over the top. Now, they expect results

National exit polls show more than 90% of Black women voted for the Biden-Harris ticket.

Black women were loud and clear during the election, says the founder and CEO of Black Women's PAC.

Now, Tracy Scott says, they have to make sure their collective voice doesn’t get drowned out.

“We have to start speaking up and, I’m going to just say it out loud, the party has got to start speaking out for Black people,” Scott said on Y’all-itics.

The Associated Press VoteCast showed a 9 percentage point difference between men and women in support for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris: 55% of women and 46% of men.

“I’m concerned about what happens next. How often can you ask a community to stand up for you and then once you get in office, it doesn’t pertain to you. It doesn’t affect you. It doesn’t change your life,” Scott said.

WFAA Political Producer Berna Dean Steptoe agreed.

“We’re taken for granted,” Steptoe said. “Out of every Democratic Presidential win that we get, it appears as if we’re not moving forward.”

Both women say demanding action and following through must be the difference this time.

But part of that, Steptoe says, is knowing what they’re after.

“What’s our agenda? Is our agenda the same as the Black man’s agenda?” she asked. “There’s no clear agenda. So how can you measure results if you don’t have a clear agenda?”

Scott said there are already conversations underway about what Black women want to see from the Biden-Harris administration.

She said the next president must come up with solutions for problems plaguing the Black community, from housing disparities and lower home values to access to quality health care.

“How are we going to stay engaged? What are our points? What does voter education look like? How do we now address redistricting?” Scott asks.