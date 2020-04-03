DALLAS — Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Texas' Democratic presidential primary. The state has 228 delegates at stake, the second biggest prize of the night.

Biden was down early to Sen. Bernie Sanders early in the night, but slowly fought back to take the lead.

His rival Sanders, seized the biggest prize with a win in California that ensured he would drive the Democrats' nomination fight for the foreseeable future.

More than 2 million people had already voted in Texas even before polls opened on Tuesday. The state, which has long been reliably Republican, is growing increasingly bluer amid a demographics change.

Biden held a rally in Dallas on Monday night, where he showcased two of his newest supporters and former rivals, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O'Rourke. Pete Buttigieg endorsed Biden earlier in the night in Dallas.

A resurgent Joe Biden scored sweeping victories across the country on Super Tuesday, revitalizing a presidential bid that was teetering on the edge of disaster just days earlier.

He has also won Massachusetts, Arkansas, Minnesota, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Virginia. Bernie Sanders has won California, Utah, Vermont and Colorado.

Biden and Sanders battled Tuesday for delegates, as 14 states and one U.S. territory held a series of high-stakes elections that marked the most significant day of voting in the party’s 2020 presidential nomination fight.

Five Democrats remained in the race for that party's presidential nomination headed into the day, but it became quickly apparent that this has turned into a two-man race. In the days leading up to Tuesday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer all dropped out.

As a victory declaration of sorts posted shortly before 1 a.m. CST, Biden's Twitter account paid homage to Whataburger, the beloved Texas burger chain where he ate following his rally in Dallas.