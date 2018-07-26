U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke on Thursday released the first video advertisement of his campaign against Sen. Ted Cruz, a 60-second clip featuring footage from his crowd-inducing trek across Texas' 254 counties.

The ad, titled "Showing Up," takes audio and images from O'Rourke's visits to Texas counties, including clips from the live Facebook videos, that have become synonymous with his campaign and shot entirely on an iPhone.

It does not mention Cruz, his Republican opponent in the race to represent Texas in the U.S. Senate.

"The only way for me to be able to deliver for the people of Texas is to show up in every single community and every county, to drive to all 254 counties," O'Rourke says at the start of the video, before listing some of cities where he has had town halls.

"We've been in Houston," he said. "We've been in Dallas. We've been in Austin. We've been in Georgetown, DeSoto, Waxahachie, San Benito, Bryan, San Marcos and Amarillo."

O'Rourke was in Dallas last weekend for a grassroots rally, making this his second visit to North Texas over the last month.

The video will be used as a digital advertisement for O'Rourke's campaign, targeting Facebook, Twitter and YouTube users. The campaign has yet to buy any advertising time on television.

O'Rourke, who represents El Paso in Congress, has been campaigning against Cruz for more than a year. He started his campaign with a pledge to visit each of the 254 counties in the state, a mission he completed in June.

Political experts are doubtful that O'Rourke will win in November, even with his record-breaking fundraising numbers. Between April and June, O'Rourke raised $10.4 million to Cruz's $4.6 million.

O'Rourke has pledged not to accept money from political action committees or corporations, a point he stresses in his new video.

"We've got to work with others who sometimes don't see things just the way that we do," O'Rourke says in the clip. "We've got to do this with the power of people and we've got to reject the contributions from corporations. Because you've put me into this position of public trust and I serve only you. That's the beauty of the way we're doing this campaign right now: no PACs, only people."

Cruz has released a series of videos to help his re-election campaign, including one urging Texans to vote during the March primary election and others promoting his "Tough as Texas" slogan. The videos feature Cruz and other congressional representatives visiting the coastal areas hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey last year.

Cruz's campaign also released a jingle after the primary election criticizing O'Rourke for his stance on gun rights, border security and warning, "If you're going to run in Texas, you can't be liberal, man."

Cruz will be in North Texas this weekend to meet voters at Ferris Wheelers Backyard BBQ on Saturday, July 28, 2018 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

