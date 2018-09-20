DALLAS -- Police are seeking information about suspects in connection with two sexual assaults in North Dallas.

Dallas police said the first incident happened Sept. 12 at an apartment in the 14100 Monfort Dr. at about 8:30 a.m. The suspect knocked on the victim's door and solicited work. He showed her a weapon and pushed his way into her apartment, where he sexually assaulted the victim. According to police, the suspect was described as a black male, 18 to 22 years old, about 5'8" and thin build. He wore dark pants and a blue jacket.

According to Dallas police, a second incident happened this Wednesday at about 10 a.m. at 14200 Dallas Parkway. Another suspect knocked on the victim's door and solicited a donation. Showing a weapon, he then pushed his way inside and sexually assaulted the victim. Police said the suspect is a black male, 16 to 17 years old, approximately 5'3", weights about 120 pounds, and may have a visible injury to his wrist. He wore khaki pants, white polo shirt.

Dallas police said they are having a news conference Thursday regarding these two cases.

If anyone knows the identity of the suspect, please contact: Detective B. Kramer #7860, at 214-671-3613 or brandi.kramer@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us or Detective T. Haecker #7996, at 214-671-3610 or todd.haecker@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

© 2018 WFAA