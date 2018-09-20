DALLAS -- Police are seeking information about a suspect in connection with two sexual assaults in North Dallas.

Dallas police said the first incident happened Sept. 12 at an apartment in the 14100 Monfort Dr. at about 8:30 a.m. The suspect knocked on the victim's door and solicited work. He showed her a weapon and pushed his way into her apartment, where he sexually assaulted the victim.

Less than one mile away, a second incident happened Wednesday at about 10 a.m. at 14200 Dallas Parkway, police said. The same suspect knocked on another victim's door and solicited a donation. Showing a weapon, he then pushed his way inside and sexually assaulted the victim. Police said the suspect is a black male, 16 to 17 years old, approximately 5'3", weights about 120 pounds, and may have a visible injury to his wrist. He wore khaki pants, white polo shirt.

In a news conference on Thursday, Dallas police said they are looking for one suspect.

If anyone knows the identity of the suspect, please contact: Detective B. Kramer #7860, at 214-671-3613 or brandi.kramer@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us or Detective T. Haecker #7996, at 214-671-3610 or todd.haecker@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

