BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — A search is underway for a missing 16-year-old girl from Balch Springs.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Mariah Lewis was reported missing Sept. 1.

Authorities say Lewis may still be in area of Balch Springs or she could be traveling Dallas or Irving.

She is described as being 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 104 pounds and has dark hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Lewis' whereabouts is asked to 911 or the Balch Springs Police Department at 972-557-6036. Callers should reference case no. 19-102186

Mariah Lewis

Courtesy