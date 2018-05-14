Police in Arlington need your help finding 69-year-old Wiliam Ray Lux.

He was last seen leaving a home in the 1800 block of Daytona Drive Saturday morning. Police say a caretaker contacted police when Lux didn't come back.

Police found his pickup truck Sunday night outside of the Dallas Veteran's Administration off Lancaster Road in Dallas.

Police believe Lux may now be riding a red motoroized scooter with a small American Flag on the back.

Mr. Lux is described as 5'11" tall, 320 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and blue shorts.

If you see Mr. Lux, call 9-1-1.

