Police in Frisco say they've identified a person of interest after a man was found shot dead at a Frisco apartment complex Wednesday morning.

In a statement released early Wednesday evening, Frisco police said they received a call of shots fired at about 7:48 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, police found an unidentified adult male dead in the courtyard of the Republic House at Frisco Bridges.

While police said they're continuing to investigate the motive behind the shooting, they called the shooting an "isolated incident" and said a person of interest has been identified.

Anyone with potential information connected to the shooting is asked to call the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010, or text the tip to 847411.

© 2018 WFAA