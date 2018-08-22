Former Buffalo Bill lineman Richie Incognito made headlines on Monday after he was arrested and held on suspicion of misdemeanor charges of threats and disorderly conduct at a funeral home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

But what didn't come out right away were details of the erratic behavior Incognito allegedly displayed while trying to arrange the funeral of his father, who died on Sunday.

According to a copy of the arrest report, Employees of Messingers Pinnacle Peak Mortuary told Scottsdale police that the former Pro-Bowler said he wanted his father's head cut off for research purposes and walked through the funeral home punching caskets and throwing things.

Witnesses told police that Incognito was supposed to sign cremation papers, but was unwilling to cooperate initially. He then proceeded to walk through the funeral home punching caskets and throwing things. After "making himself comfortable" in the office of one of the victims Incognito wanted to buy flowers for the funeral and everything they had before offering them his credit card.

Witnesses said Incognito then signed cremation papers, but quickly changed his mind as he wanted his father buried and wished to view more casket options. After being shown a military casket Incognito indicated he wanted it, but then he picked up an urn and slammed it on top of the casket.

After allegedly throwing pamphlets and patches from inside the casket, Incognito broke down while asking for his father and began crying. When Incognito was alone with Michael Wells, an employee at the funeral home, Wells stated Incognito formed a gun with his fingers, pointed it at him and him and said he had guns in the truck if he wanted to see.

The police report indicated Wells was visibly shaken and thought Incognito was going to kill him. After obtaining a search warrant police recovered a tan Glock 17 9mm handgun, a black Glock 35 .40-caliber handgun, three rifles and four magazines from Incognito's Ford Raptor.

The 35-year-old Incognito has had a series of troubles, and this incident marks the second time he has been arrested since he was released by the Bills this spring.

In May, Incognito was taken into custody for psychiatric examination after an incident at a Florida gym. Police officers were called after a disturbance involving Incognito, during which a patron at the gym said Incognito threw a tennis ball and a dumbbell at him, then screamed for him to get out of the gym.

Incognito was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and suddenly announced earlier this year that he was retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL, the last three with the Bills. Last month, he said he had returned home to Arizona for training and had received interest from several teams. He is currently a free agent.

SJOHNSON1@Gannett.com

© Democrat & Chronicle