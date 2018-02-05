In downtown Dallas this weekend, thousands of people are expected for protests and counter-protests during the NRA convention.

According to Dallas Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Stokes, there is one permitted event on Saturday morning at City Hall Plaza. There is also an event on Saturday afternoon that has a reservation there. But police are expecting more protests beyond the one scheduled.

Dallas police are preparing for any scenario and will be getting assistance from other local, state and federal agencies.

The organized protest on Saturday at City Hall Plaza is through studentsmarch.org. Waed Alhayek is a 19-year-old woman who will be very involved in the protest. She said they will peacefully demand gun reform.

Alhayek is a victim of gun violence. “When I was seven years old, I was held at gunpoint at a convenience store and that sort of changed my life forever,” she said.

This Saturday, Alhayek said her organization wants the city and police involved to keep it peaceful. “In no means or shape are we going to ever get anything done if anything is done violently,” she said.

© 2018 WFAA