DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is now searching for a man who punched a woman in the face after she told him to secure his two dogs while he was walking them.

Investigators with Dallas PD said that woman called police after she was struck last Thursday around 6 a.m. near the area of her home on Fulton and Victor Streets in the Junius Heights Historic Neighborhood.

The woman, who was walking her two small dogs, told police she was startled when she encountered a man walking his two German shepherds without leashes. She said that one of the dogs crossed the street and approached her small dogs.

That woman, who is in her 30s and often walks her dogs in the morning, spoke with WFAA but didn't want her identity revealed.

"When one of his dogs came at me, I told him that he needed to put a leash on his dogs," the woman said. "I was scared for them and me because I don't know what those dogs are going to do."

But instead of taking the tip and walking away, police say the man approached the woman and punched her in the face.

"I thought he was coming over to me to get his dogs, but instead he just came over and punched me," the woman said.

"I was just so blindsided by it that I couldn't process anything about it."

Police say after the man threw the punch, he took off with his dogs.

The woman, who met with WFAA on Monday, now has bruises on the left side of her face. She has also handed out flyers in her neighborhood, warning fellow community members about the attack.

"It's just a really terrible feeling, you know? God knows what else could have happened," the woman said.

The suspect, per the woman, is a white male, was wearing a hoodie, sweatpants, and is likely between the ages of 20 and 30.

Police said it's likely he may have his German shepherds with him, too.

"I was on the ground in like .5 seconds," the woman said. "I don't want people to walk around here afraid, but I also don't want this guy around anymore too.

If you know anything about the suspect in this attack, call Dallas Police.