Police issue Silver Alert for missing 74-year-old Irving woman

According to the report, Marion Lee Wilson was last seen around 8 a.m. in the 3800 block of N. Belt Line Road, near the Summergate Apartments.

The Irving Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year-old woman Saturday.

According to the report, Marion Lee Wilson was last seen around 8 a.m. in the 3800 block of N. Belt Line Road, near the Summergate Apartments.

Wilson was last seen wearing a brown/tan floppy style summer hat, purple glasses, pink shirt, tan capri pants and a red/white/blue tote bag. She may also be wearing a red/white/blue bandana or white mask with a blue square and red cross.

Police ask if you know of her whereabouts, call the department at 972-273-1010.