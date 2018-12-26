Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Frisco apartment complex Wednesday morning.

When authorities arrived at the Republic House of Frisco Bridges Apartment Complex they found one person dead, according to Frisco police.

Police said the victim, an unidentified adult male, was found outside an apartment at the complex. While authorities didn't reveal further details, they called the shooting an "isolated incident."

This is a developing story and we will be continuously updating throughout. Check back for new information and don't forget to download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

© 2018 WFAA