DALLAS -- DART and Dallas Police Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred on the rail platform as a DART train pulled into the LBJ/Central station around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The shooter, who turned himself in to police, said the victim lunged at him as he attempted to exit the train and that he fired multiple times in self-defense. Witnesses said the pair had been arguing aboard the train before the shooting.

DART Public Information Officer Mark Ball said the victim, a man in his 40’s, was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas with gunshot wounds to the chest, leg and shoulder.

Ball reported that the shooter, a man in his 60’s, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and that his gun was recovered at the scene.

Orange and Red line rail passengers were bused around the station while it remained closed for crime scene investigation and clean-up.

