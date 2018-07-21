An 8-year-old boy lived with a “father figure” in the Next Day Floors store in the 1500 block of Jacksboro Highway for eight months, according to police.

It was not immediately clear how the boy came to be in the care of the father figure, who that figure is or why the boy was being housed at the store, police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said Friday.

Police received an anonymous tip that a boy had been living at the business by himself for about a week, Pollozani said. After investigating, police found out he’d been living there for about eight months “with who the child called a ‘father figure,’ ” he said.

