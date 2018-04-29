A man and a woman – each with bullhorns, blue t-shirts, and a donation bucket – were spotted outside the NFL Draft in Arlington over the weekend, trying to raise money in memory of slain Dallas officer Rogelio Santander.

But the fundraisers weren't authorized to be there.

Despite wearing "Assist The Officer" shirts, they weren't approved to raise money for the Assist The Officer Foundation, the primary fundraiser for officers and their families, according to the Dallas Police Association.

The DPA, which posted a photo of the man and woman on Twitter Saturday, said to report any information about them to 214-747-6839.

We did not approve this man or woman to raise funds for Assist the Officer Foundation!! Please report any information on these matters to (214) 747-6839 pic.twitter.com/ggPLB7ydUA — Dallas Police Assoc (@DPA_PoliceAssoc) April 28, 2018

Donation to the Assist The Officer Foundation can be made at atodallas.org.

© 2018 WFAA