Police arrested Jason Marshall, 38 of Lewisville, after he was caught peeking into homes in a Carrollton neighborhood.

It started when a homeowner, Stan Henderson, heard noises at his gate. He decided to install a surveillance system around his home.

The surveillance camera on the side of the house captured a man sneaking into his yard and looking into his daughter’s bedroom window. A second recording captures the man coming back again.

Henderson called the Carrollton Police Department after seeing the footage. “When I saw this grown man walking into my side yard here inside my gate, it really put a chill through me. You know, scared me,” said Henderson. He was worried for his daughters.

Officer Kyle Honeycutt and his team decided to do a sting operation on Sunday night. Honeycutt sat in an undercover vehicle and surveilled Henderson’s house.

Within two hours, Marshall came around the corner and started peeking into Henderson’s home again. The suspect ran off, but police were able to find him quickly.

Officer Honeycutt says Marshall admitted to his wrongdoing. He confirms Marshall was not there to burglarize or rob the home, but the motive is not being released at this time because it is an active investigation. “Who wants somebody coming in, looking into their windows or at their kids. You don’t know what people’s agendas are,” said Officer Honeycutt.

Henderson is grateful for the work of the Carrollton Police Department. Police say the surveillance footage helped identify the suspect in this case.

Marshall is charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

