Plano police are hoping data it receives from prior crashes helps prevent future ones. The department is stepping up enforcement in those areas marked as the top crash sites in the city.

Using data to dictate enforcement is not a novel concept. However, the Plano Police Department has taken it a step further and has started announcing the location of the enforcement on social media like Twitter. "You're more likely to be injured in our city in a crash than any other way," said David Tilley of the Plano Police Department.

Tilley says the idea is to let people know that these places have historically been problem areas for crashes. He believes the more education people have about those areas the more alert they will be passing through the location. Tilley says the department has set up "visible" enforcement in these areas.

The following is a list of the top 20 sites for crashes in the City of Plano:

U.S. 75 and 15th

Legacy Drive and Preston Road

Legacy Drive and Dallas Parkway

U.S.75 and Parker Road

Highway 121 and Independence Parkway

Parker Road and Custer Road

Spring Creek Parkway and K Avenue

Park Road and Coit Road

U.S. 75 and Spring Creek Parkway

Park Road and Parkwood Boulevard

Highway 121 and Preston Road

Preston Road and Plano Parkway

Spring Creek Parkway and Alma Drive

Spring Creek Parkway and Windhaven Parkway

McDermott Road and Ohio Drive

PGBT and Coit Road

Parker Road and K Avenue

Coit Road and Mapleshade Lane

Preston Road and Parker Road

Jupiter Road and Plano Pkwy

U.S. Highway 75 and Legacy are on that list multiple times. Out of the 3,402 crashes that happened last year in Plano the contributing factor nearly one-third or 1,052 was speed. The second most contributing factor is changing lanes when unsafe. Tilley says this project is ultimately about saving lives.

