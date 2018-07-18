Plano police are hoping data it receives from prior crashes helps prevent future ones. The department is stepping up enforcement in those areas marked as the top crash sites in the city.
Using data to dictate enforcement is not a novel concept. However, the Plano Police Department has taken it a step further and has started announcing the location of the enforcement on social media like Twitter. "You're more likely to be injured in our city in a crash than any other way," said David Tilley of the Plano Police Department.
Tilley says the idea is to let people know that these places have historically been problem areas for crashes. He believes the more education people have about those areas the more alert they will be passing through the location. Tilley says the department has set up "visible" enforcement in these areas.
The following is a list of the top 20 sites for crashes in the City of Plano:
- U.S. 75 and 15th
- Legacy Drive and Preston Road
- Legacy Drive and Dallas Parkway
- U.S.75 and Parker Road
- Highway 121 and Independence Parkway
- Parker Road and Custer Road
- Spring Creek Parkway and K Avenue
- Park Road and Coit Road
- U.S. 75 and Spring Creek Parkway
- Park Road and Parkwood Boulevard
- Highway 121 and Preston Road
- Preston Road and Plano Parkway
- Spring Creek Parkway and Alma Drive
- Spring Creek Parkway and Windhaven Parkway
- McDermott Road and Ohio Drive
- PGBT and Coit Road
- Parker Road and K Avenue
- Coit Road and Mapleshade Lane
- Preston Road and Parker Road
- Jupiter Road and Plano Pkwy
U.S. Highway 75 and Legacy are on that list multiple times. Out of the 3,402 crashes that happened last year in Plano the contributing factor nearly one-third or 1,052 was speed. The second most contributing factor is changing lanes when unsafe. Tilley says this project is ultimately about saving lives.