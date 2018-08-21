PLANO, Texas -- The Texas Department of Public Safety Driver License Office in Plano is temporarily closed to make repairs to the building.

According to DPS, officials said they noticed the foundation of the building shifted over the weekend. The office, at 2109 Parker Rd. Ste. 224, won't reopen until repairs are made.

Customers in the area are encouraged to visit the nearby Carrollton DL Mega Center at 4600 State Highway 121 in Carrollton or the Garland DL Mega Center at 4445 Saturn Road Ste. A. in Garland.

They can also go online or call 1-866-DL-RENEW to determine if their transaction, including the renewal of a Texas DL or identification card or an address change, can actually be handled online, by phone or by mail.

© 2018 WFAA