A Plano doctor has apologized after telling the Dallas Medical Journal that female doctors "do not work as hard" and that nothing should be done about the gender wage gap among physicians.

Dr. Gary Tigges, the founder of Plano Internal Medicine Associates, posted a statement to his office's website, apologizing "to all female physicians for my comments and the pain they have caused."

"I now understand more clearly how intricate this issue is and that there are ways we can work together to resolve these disparities," Tigges said. "I have worked closely with numerous female physicians for nearly three decades and have witnessed nothing but compassion, diligence and professionalism."

Tigges' comments drew backlash – and national headlines – over the weekend after they were posted on social media. He told the monthly medical publication that "female physicians do not work as hard and do not see as many patients as male physicians."

"This is because they choose to, or they simply don't want to be rushed, or they don't want to work the long hours," Tigges was quoted as saying.

Published in this month’s Dallas Medical Journal.



These kinds of views - that women are paid less because they are less productive and distracted by their family obligations - are not supported by actual data.



The gender pay gap is not “fair.” It is discrimination. pic.twitter.com/kKzV5uR1PA — Esther Choo, MD MPH (@choo_ek) September 1, 2018

