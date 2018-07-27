PLANO, Texas -- Plano's Animal Services will now be using body cameras when officers go out in the field.

Director Jamey Cantrell tells WFAA that he first proposed it to the city last year. This year he was able to purchase 8 body cameras; one for each animal services truck.

For nine-year animal services veteran Jennifer Petrucelli, it's another set of eyes and ears when in Plano neighborhoods. "It allows us to have an unbiased observer there at all times," said Cantrell.

We know police departments use body cameras often, and now so will Plano's Animal Services. Cantrell says it absolutely necessary when you realize how often they interact with the public and animals. "Next to the police department, we probably have the highest contact rates [with the public]," he said.

It's only been a week and the videos that have already come back from calls are serving as teaching moments. "I know that my supervisors can go back and I can say I said this or did this and it's recorded," said Petrucelli.

These videos are likely most useful when animal cases go to court or when a resident lodges a complaint. So far, neither has happened this early into the program. "We are to my knowledge the largest agency who has employed that technology," said Cantrell.

Plano is one of very few animals service divisions in the state with these cameras.

