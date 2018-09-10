The two locomotives GE Transportation made in Fort Worth for a mining company called Roy Hill marked a couple of firsts for the giant of the transportation equipment industry.

They were the first locomotives built for an international customer in Fort Worth. And, they were the first locomotives GE painted pink. Yes, pink.

Roy Hill wanted the unique color scheme to honor its chairman, Gina Rinehart, who is committed to supporting women who suffer from breast cancer.

"This marked the first time GE has painted a locomotive pink and we are proud to support such an important cause," said Nalin Jain, president and CEO of international at GE Transportation, in a prepared statement. "These locomotives will serve Roy Hill well both in hauling millions of tons of ore and demonstrating their commitment to breast cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship."

Roy Hill is an iron ore operation in western Australia. GE builds most of its locomotives in its Fort Worth plant and the manufacturer is seeing a resurgence after a few years of declining profits for railroads.

In May, General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) agreed to merge its transportation business with Wabtec Corp. (NYSE: WAB) in an $11.1 billion deal. The merger will create a Fortune 500 company with nearly $8 billion in revenue.

The move was part of former CEO John Flannery's plan to streamline the conglomerate and focus on power and aviation. Flannery was replaced as GE CEO last week.

