Robert and Lori Powell knew early on their son Zak would not play contact-sports. Zak was diagnosed with Dubowitz Syndrome, which is a rare genetic disorder.

"There's only 140 cases in the entire world," said Lori Powell

Zak loves playing all sports, but especially football. You'll see him running plays in the front yard of his home in Pilot Point. "Football is my life," Zak said.

"He'll play for hours. He'll come in for a few minutes, and then he's right back outside," Lori said.

The senior at Pilot Point High School had an opportunity of a lifetime on Friday night. He had the chance to walk-in a touchdown.

His father, Robert, had to be medically cleared to come to the game. The veteran officer with Pilot Point Police is battling Stage 4 Non Hodgkins Lymphoma. "I don't get to see very many of them," said Robert.

The syndrome may have stunted his growth but clearly not his imagination or his heart. Zak leads the team on to the field and gets them revved up with an emotional speech before the game.

On Friday, Zak ran in the touchdown to a roaring crowd and his teammates picked him up and put him on their shoulders. "He'll be replaying that in the front yard forever," Lori and Robert laughed.

