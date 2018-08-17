RHOME, Texas -- One person is dead and three others are injured after a small single-engine airplane crashed in eastern Wise County Thursday night.

Officials said it happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. at Rhome Meadows Airport. The airplane – a Cessna 172 with four people aboard– crashed near County Road 4421, east of US 287, at the end of a grass runway on take-off.

According to Texas DPS, the male pilot died at the scene. Another adult was sent by air ambulance to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries. Two children were sent to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, one by air ambulance, the other by ground ambulance. Their injuries are unknown at this time.

Wise County Sheriffs deputies are on the scene. Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration are on the way to the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and will handle the investigation.

