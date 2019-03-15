FORT WORTH, Texas — A pickup truck driver was in grave condition after crashing into a church in Fort Worth's Wedgwood neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported about 2:30 p.m. at the Unity Church Fort Worth in the 3800 block of Kimberly Lane, just south of Loop 820.

The driver was initially trapped before being taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, according to MedStar. No one was in the church at the time of the crash.

A technical rescue crew from the Fort Worth Fire Department was working to secure the building, as the truck remained halfway inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.