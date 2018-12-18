A pickup truck hit a Dallas police patrol car during a chase Tuesday afternoon before crashing out on the sidewalk of a veterans hospital in southern Dallas.

No officers were injured, police said.

The driver was of the truck fled on foot but was taken into custody. Footage from the veteran's hospital, which sits off Texas 12 and South Lancaster Road, showed the pickup truck had driven onto a sidewalk, past several large barriers near the emergency room.

A second person was also arrested in the chase.

Police had chased the truck, which was reported stolen out of Plano, from Polk Street and U.S. 67 to the hospital several miles away, according to police. The truck reportedly struck several other cars before speeding into a neighborhood near the hospital.

One of the vehicles was in the 2000 block of Adelaide Street. Several more vehicles were struck when the driver began traveling in the wrong direction along South Lancaster.

“You don’t imaging that it would happen to you,” said Ceci McQueen, whose blue sedan was left banged up and damaged after the crash.

McQueen and her cousin were both treated for minor injuries.

A woman traveling in another car with her 18-day-old baby was also injured. The infant appeared to be OK, according to relatives. The mom, however, complained of experiencing extreme back pain.

