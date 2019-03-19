HICKORY CREEK, Texas — A pickup truck driver was killed after he crashed into a Denton County passenger train on Monday evening, police said.

The DCTA A-train was heading north about 6:50 p.m. when it struck the westbound truck at Hickory Hills Boulevard, near the northwest shore of Lewisville Lake. The driver was the only person in the truck, Hickory Creek police Chief Carey Dunn said.

Crossing arms were down when the collision happened, according to officials from the DCTA.

The train passengers were checked at the scene but no injuries were reported. Twelve passengers were on board, along with a conductor and an engineer.

The train was in a 60 mph zone and was preparing to enter a 45 mph zone, according to the DCTA.