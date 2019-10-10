SACRAMENTO, Calif — After nearly 48 hours without electricity, some 126,000 customers had their power restored Thursday morning in several Northern California counties impacted by PG&E shutoffs, the utility company confirmed.

It's unclear which counties have had their power restored, but PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo said the Bay Area has been given the "all-clear." Still, at least 600,000 customers across the state are still without power, and 4,000 in Kern County Thursday morning.

“We faced a choice between hardship or safety, and we chose safety," said Michael Lewis, Senior Vice President, Electric Operations."We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and the hardship, but we stand by the decision because the safety of our customers and communities must come first."

PG&E's mass shutoffs have been a result of a court-ordered plan to try to prevent their transmission lines from starting wildfires during dry and windy days. The company's power lines caused wildfires that killed more than 100 people since 2017, including last years Camp Fire, which also leveled the entire town of Paradise.

The shutoffs started early Wednesday morning, as PG&E cut power to more than 500,000 homes and businesses in Northern California. After a day of delays, the utility company cut power to much of the Bay Area outside of San Francisco.

By Thursday morning, more than 730,000 customers had lost power. It's unclear when all customers will have their power restored, but PG&E has said it could be days.

Unsurprisingly, the unprecedented blackouts sparked anger. A customer threw eggs at a PG&E office in Oroville. A PG&E truck was hit by a bullet that shattered a window in Colusa County before Wednesday's outages, although authorities couldn't immediately say whether it was targeted. PG&E put up barricades around its San Francisco headquarters.

"We realize and understand the impact and the hardship" from the outages, said Sumeet Singh, head of PG&E's Community Wildfire Safety Program. But he urged people not to take it out on PG&E workers.

"They have families that live in your communities, they have friends, they are members of your communities," he said. "They're doing this work in the interest of your safety."

PG&E took drastic action because of hot, dry Diablo winds sweeping into Northern California, said Scott Strenfel, PG&E's principal meteorologist. They were also part of a California-wide weather system that will produce Santa Ana winds in the south in the next day or so, he said.

"These (weather) events historically are the events that cause the most destructive wildfires in California history," Strenfel said.

Although fire agencies had beefed up their crews because of red-flag conditions of extreme fire danger, very few fires were currently burning in California. Only a tiny fraction of acreage has burned, so far, this year compared with recent years, though no one has attributed that to the power cuts.

Because of high traffic to their website, PG&E created a new, separate website for customers to check their address and see when their power could be restored.

