AUSTIN — Officials are responding to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport after a plane landed with passengers possibly injured from turbulence.

Multiple assets from #ATCEMS & @AustinFireInfo responding to Bergstrom International Airport (17:18) Inbound plane with possible multiple patients from turbulence. 3 ambulances and 2 commanders responding. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 26, 2018

ATCEMS said two patients are being evaluated, but the severity of their injuries is unknown.

UPDATE Bergstrom International Airport: On scene #ATCEMS Command has accessed the plane and is reporting 2 patients for evaluation by #ATCEMSMedics. Unknown severity of injuries, evaluations are underway. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) December 27, 2018

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

