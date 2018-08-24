FORT WORTH -- Parking meters will start ticking for the first time in Fort Worth's West 7th area beginning Aug. 30, the city said.

Meters are already in place on streets throughout the popular area, a hub for bars and restaurants. Right now, they're wrapped in plastic, but the city says they'll be activated next Thursday.

It is the next step in major changes in the area. Several two-way streets were recently changed to one-ways in a plan that the city said would ease congestion on evenings and weekends.

The city said the meters will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Rates will vary according to demand, but they are slated to start at $1 per hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and $2.50 per hour after 4 p.m. Parking will be free from 10 p.m to 10 a.m.

According to the city, fees could reach as high as $4.50 per hour based on demand. Any change to the cost would occur over time, with $0.25 adjustments made on a weekly basis.

In addition, the city said that an agreement is in place for fee-based parking at nearby Farrington Field starting Aug. 30.

The city did not say what the cost would be for using that lot, which will be managed by the West 7th Restaurant and Bar Association.

