PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A Parker County baby who was in the hospital after being severely abused by his mother’s boyfriend last month died Wednesday afternoon surrounded by family members, the baby’s family confirmed to WFAA Wednesday. His death was also confirmed with the Parker County Sheriff's Office.

3-month-old baby Jax was in a fight for his life after 20-year-old Kaleb Eisenmann, who was dating Jax’s mother, “put [the baby] down really kinda hard [sic]” while babysitting him on Valentine’s Day while the mother was working.

According to an arrest affidavit, Eisenmann became "frustrated with the baby" and that he had "jerked the baby up out of an infant swing too hard." That caused "the infant's head to jerk back."

The document says the baby had a brain injury, a neck injury "consistent with the infant's head being jerked back and forth in a forceful manner" and bruising along his waist line.

Doctors said Jax had a seizure on the way to the hospital that day.

Eisenmann is currently in the Parker County Jail on a first-degree injury to a child charge.

Family said Eisenmann was not Jax's biological father but had taken on all the roles of fatherhood and was considered Jax's father.

"If he was so angry, why didn’t he just set him down and let him cry?”Jax’s grandmother told WFAA in an earlier story. "He didn’t have to hurt him."