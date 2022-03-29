'It's wrong' | Overpopulation of hundreds of deer in North Texas neighborhood causing issues

Some neighbors in the city of Granbury are upset about nets going up behind their homes due to an overpopulation of white-tailed deer.

GRANBURY, Texas — A large residential community in Hood County is seeing a large spike in the deer population in recent months. It forced a Granbury association to install drop nets throughout the community, but many residents don't agree this is the right approach.

One resident who wanted WFAA to protect their identity out of fear of retaliation said this approach wrong and sad.

"To put it near people's homes is horrific," the resident told WFAA. "They don't ask us and they expect us to live with it."

The association putting out these drop nets is Pecan Plantation, a large and exclusive community in Granbury.

The drop nets are designed to trap the deer by luring them in with feed. They are strategically placed where the deer congregate.

Residents tell WFAA the number of white-tailed deer in the area has sky-rocketed. Texas Parks and Wildlife did not have an accurate count at the time of this report but residents say there are more than 900 in the area.

In some areas of the community, the nets are seen hovering feet from the backyard of homes. Another set of nets is also placed deep inside a nearby pecan grove.

WFAA has made multiple requests to Pecan Plantation for additional information in regards to the deer population problem.

"That sounds like quite a few deer in a fairly developed area," said Alan Cain, who is the white-tailed deer program leader for Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Cain said the community applied for a trap, transport, and process permit. The permit allows the community to put up nets. Cain said the process of trapping deer is not illegal, but he is aware of the controversy that surrounds the practice.

There are about 2 dozen trap, transport, and process permits in Texas. Cain said there are specific areas where you cannot hunt.

The resident who doesn't want to be identified said the nets were up two years ago before the pandemic and there was an outcry from residents then too. She also said in the past, she has heard the deer being caught crying and thrashing in the nets.

"You shouldn't have to hear that," the resident said. "There are an awful lot of other ways to do this humanely. I want them gone, I want them to consider other ways."

The resident said she doesn't disagree there is an overpopulation issue but disagrees with how it's being handled.

Alan said overpopulation can be a bigger issue. Deer in urban non-native habitats are often unhealthy.

"I think there's always a perception that if the net drops and the deer are thrashing around and people get worried about but that is a natural reaction," Cain said.