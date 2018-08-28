Emotions were high as the families of Jordan Edwards sat waiting for the a jury to present its verdict against former Balch Springs police Officer Roy Oliver on Tuesday.

As the judge announced the jury found Oliver guilty of murdering the 15-year-old, unarmed, standout student and athlete, the Edwards family consoled one another while breathing sighs of relief.

Community members who took time to sit through eight days of the trial also comforted the family, sharing hugs and tears.

"I was able to see the trial of the century," said Chaz Rodgers, who spent time at the trial to show support for Edwards' parents.

Rodgers lost a son to violent crime. Community members said they want people to remember the life of Jordan Edwards.

Crystal Bates watched the verdict closely. She said she showed up as a concerned mother.

"This sets the groundwork to send the message that this needs to end," Bates said. "Shooting our young men that are unarmed unnecessarily. We don’t want another family to suffer what the Edwards family and so many other families have suffered.”

Jurors decided to go straight into the punishment phase of Oliver’s trial.

Keisha Dixon also showed up as a concerned community member. She said Oliver’s conviction should send a strong message across Dallas and across the country.

“This sends a message that our lives matter," Dixon said. "It sends a message that officers need to be held accountable.”

Activists groups and concerned community members said they are committed to watching Oliver’s trial play out through the punishment phase.

