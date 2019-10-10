DALLAS — A University of Oklahoma alumni is co-opening a new restaurant in Dallas just in time for the Red River Showdown on Saturday.

But why would an OU grad name his place the Longhorn Icehouse?

The lifelong OU fan and co-owner Abraxus Baker explained it happened accidentally.

"The previous tenant had actually left a longhorn in here," he said. "So I was contemplating, looking around, and I said, 'There it is, fellas. Longhorn Icehouse. They immediately fell in love with it, and then I quickly realized that just came out of my mouth, being a Sooner."

His Oklahoma family and friends are giving him a hard time, but to be fair, Baker's lived in Texas for 20 years since graduating. And he said longhorns represent the entire state of Texas, not just the school.

It's safe to say Baker will still be wearing OU attire on game day, and he welcomes all fans to come to the Longhorn Icehouse.

The restaurant is 21,000-square feet with a 70-footlong bar and 44 televisions, including a 14-feet screen.

There is a stage for a band and DJs. An arcade room is in the back corner with another bar. There is also a dog-friendly outdoor patio.

He says the icehouse has a little something for everyone to enjoy, Sooner or not.

More on WFAA: