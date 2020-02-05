One officer killed, another injured in helicopter crash in north Houston

HPD Chief Art Acevedo says the officers had to be cut out of the helicopter and were taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own after two officers were involved in a deadly helicopter crash early Saturday in north Houston. He was a tactical flight officer.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said the second officer, who was flying aircraft 75 Fox, is currently undergoing surgery after suffering significant injuries.

“We’re hoping that he will survive,” Acevedo said. “But having said that, as you know when you have trauma, it can turn very quickly. We’re asking for the community’s prayers for everyone involved.”

The deceased officer is survived by his wife and two children.

According to the chief, both officers were critically injured when the aircraft crash landed shortly before 2 a.m. inside the Biscayne Apartments in the 17000 block of Imperial Valley. They were responding to reports of bodies floating in the nearby bayou.

Acevedo said it took nearly an hour to cut open the aircraft and rescue the officers. They were taken about 3 a.m. via Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

It's a miracle the pilot was able to avoid hitting any buildings, officials said. The pilot managed to avoid hitting the apartment buildings, which Acevedo said undoubtedly would have resulted in more fatalities.

No one on the ground was injured.

“There was a lot of fuel that was spilled on the scene, and as you can imagine, that fuel is very flammable. And when you’re using instruments to try to save our officers, I think it’s very heroic their efforts. They put their lives on the line, and as far as I’m concerned, they earned the medal of valor tonight when they were in that environment."

The police chief said multiple shots fired were reported near the crash scene, and six people were taken into custody.

At this point, it’s not known how the accident happened, but Acevedo said the department is going to stop all flights until further notice.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be conducting an investigation as well as HPD.

The police chief said the department has labeled the case a homicide because of the officer’s death.

“No stone will go un-turned in the investigation of this crash,” Acevedo said.

One of the chopper's most recent assignments was to fly over the graduation of several HPD cadets.

“If someone had told me a few hours later we would have an aircraft down and we’d lose a really good man, I would have said ‘no way,'” Acevedo said holding back tears.