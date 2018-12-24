Sunshine will be around this morning, but clouds will be on the increase later this afternoon into this evening. Highs top out in the upper 50s and low 60s, so overall a nice day!

Christmas Day

Lots of clouds will be around the area, and you'll notice it feeling muggier outside. Temps will be mild with highs in the 60s. Can't rule out a passing shower or some spotty drizzle, but the day won't be a washout.

Wednesday

As a storm system approaches there will be a better chance for showers and storms especially by the evening into nighttime hours. Showers or a few storms will be on the increase during the day mainly across the western half of North Texas. The first part of the day doesn't look to have constant rain just some passing showers or storms. By the evening, it looks like we will see a line of storms develop across western North Texas, which will then sweep across the area during the evening into overnight hours. Timing for the DFW area: around 8pm to 4am. Timing is still up in the air, but most likely time-frame is late evening into nighttime.

Severe threat

There is a threat of strong to severe storms mainly with that line of storms moving through North Texas during the evening to overnight hours. As of now, North Texas is under a MARGINAL risk for severe storms (a 1 on a scale of 5). I know the day after Christmas brings back bad memories of what happened in 2015, but I want to reiterate that this is not the same severe weather set-up. In fact on that day, North Texas was under an ENHANCED risk (3 on a scale of 5) for severe storms. What we expect with this round is a threat for some strong winds or even a brief spin-up within that line of storms, but the overall severe risk is low. We are still watching all the pieces come together for this event, so we will continue to fine tune things over the next couple of days. Just keep paying attention to the weather!

Heavy rain

Severe threat will get more headlines, but any storms will also be capable of heavy rain. Widespread flooding issues are not likely, but some localized flooding of flood-prone places is possible. Rain totals of 1-2 inches with isolated spots of 3-4 inches look like a good bet.

Thursday

That line of storms will move into East Texas by Thursday morning with most places dry to start the day. Only far eastern locations may see some lingering storms. The rest of Thursday will be breezy, dry, and mild. Highs top out in the 60s.

