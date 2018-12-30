LLANO, Texas — One person was killed Sunday morning in an officer-involved shooting on Bessemer Avenue in Llano.

According to Texas Highway Patrol, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Llano Police Department responded to assist in an incident around 6:16 a.m. involving an armed, barricaded suspect.

Officials said a DPS trooper fired his service weapon at the suspect, fatally injuring them. The suspect, whose identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead on scene.

Texas Rangers will be conducting an investigation regarding the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Courtesy of Tom Suarez, Hill Country Scanner

Tom Suarez

© 2018 KVUE-TV