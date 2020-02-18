FORT WORTH, Texas — A person has died after being shot and then crashing their vehicle near the 3200 block of Race Street, officials say.

Around 8:15 p.m. Monday, police responded to a major accident call near central Fort Worth, authorities said.

Police later confirmed the male victim was shot at another unknown location then drove the Race Street where he crashed with another vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police say there is no suspect information available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

More on WFAA: