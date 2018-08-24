PLANO, Texas -- The Collin County Health Care Services is reporting one case of measles at Plano West High School.

Anyone at the school between August 14 – 16 could have been exposed to the disease. Anyone suspected of being in contact should monitor their symptoms until Sept. 6. This also includes those who have been vaccinated.

Highly contagious, measles can spread person to person by respiratory droplets and airborne spread. They are contagious from four days before onset of rash to four days after the appearance of rash. Symptoms include rash, a fever of more than 101°F, cough, runny nose, or eye redness.

The school district said it has taken extra precaution to disinfect the affected areas. Classes and extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled.

Anyone suspected of having measles should contact their doctor and stay at home until four days after rash onset has passed. The county said those with weakened immune systems and children/staff members who are unvaccinated are at higher risk of complications from measles.

"Susceptible, unimmunized persons and partially immunized persons (i.e. persons who had received only one prior dose of MMR) who continue to refuse the recommended measles vaccination(s) following exposure to measles are asked to stay home from school, child care settings, and group settings until 21 days from last date of exposure," Collin County Health Care Services said.

If you have any questions please contact Collin County Health Care Services at 972-548-4707

