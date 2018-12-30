LLANO, Texas — Officials have identified the man who was killed Sunday morning in an officer-involved shooting between East Tarrant Street and Market Street in Llano.

The man was identified as Warren Jay Beaubien, 49, officials said.

Hill Country Scanner photographer Tom Suarez saw it all happen.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety, the TDPS and the Llano Police Department responded to assist in an incident around 6:16 a.m. involving an armed, barricaded suspect.

Suarez arrived around 7:30 a.m. and set up across the street from J&D's RV Roost, a small RV park.

Suarez said several officers started removing the fence slats directly in front of one of the trailer doors when the suspect came out.

"When he opened that door, I think he swung right first. Then he swung left. Then he took the machete and brought it up and brought it down ... and when he hit the top of the fence here, they all jumped back, and it's a good thing they did because he would've had a machete on the top of his head," said Suarez.

Courtesy of Tom Suarez, Hill Country Scanner

Tom Suarez

He said that's when a trooper shot the man. Officials said that DPS trooper used his service weapon. The suspect, whose identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead on scene.

Suarez said everything happened so fast.

"I didn't know what was going on until the shot rang out and he was down. It all happened in a matter of three or four seconds, maybe, from the time he confronted the officers out here and he was taken down," Suarez said.

Texas Rangers are conducting an investigation regarding the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available

