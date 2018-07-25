When Richardson police officer Dave Sherrard was shot and killed during a SWAT team operation in February, his final hours passed in the emergency room at Medical City Plano with nurse Kim Adams starting an IV and then holding the officer's hand.

"I looked for his ring," she said recounting the night the officer died despite the extensive efforts of the emergency room team. "I saw his ring. It looked just like my husband's."

And as a police officer's wife herself, she began to pray for the widow who was about to receive the worst possible news. "Our worst nightmare was coming true, right in front of me," Adams said. "I was watching it. Praying for her I didn't know where she was, I didn't know who she was. But praying for her to be surrounded by peace and strength because I knew what she was about to find out."

She was Nicole Sherrard. And in the days following the officer's funeral, nurse Kim Adams wrote her a four-page letter and also painted a portrait for her: David Sherrard as an angel.

"I'm just grateful for everybody that did the best that they could do," Nicole Sherrard said Wednesday at Medical City Plano who wanted to show that gratitude even more.

So Wednesday morning, she surprised Adams with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. It was created by the family of Patrick Barnes, a man who in 1999 died of an auto-immune disease at a hospital in Seattle despite the valiant efforts of his medical staff. His family created the DAISY Award at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance to "ensure that nurses know how deserving they are of our society's profound respect for the education, training, brainpower, and skill they put into their work." It is now awarded nationwide.

Kim Adams is the first at Medical City Plano to receive it. "I think about him every day," Adams said of David Sherrard. "I have a picture of him in my locker. A picture of him hangs on the wall in the ER. I don't think I'll ever get over it and I think that's ok."

"That just shows the blue family," Nicole Sherrard said of the bond shared by officers, first-responders, doctors, and nurses. "A lot of people don't understand that bond. But that just shows right there that two women that have never met, and for her to want to reach out and share that, it means the world to me."

And because of that night in February, when their worlds collided, the women are now the best of friends and plan to stay that way. "We will be friends forever just because this has bonded us together," Sherrard said.

Bonded by an angel neither of them will ever forget.

