Officer rescues baby from hot car in Duncanville

Duncanville police are warning citizens about hot car deaths after an officer rescued a baby this week.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 900 block of Gemini Avenue on a report that a child was left alone in a vehicle.

When Officer Pinilla arrived, he found the infant in a car seat crying, sweating and covered in vomit. He quickly shattered the car window and pulled the nearly one-year-old to safety. The baby was put in a patrol vehicle until paramedics arrived.

Police said the mother of the baby was identified and arrived on scene with the child’s grandmother, and two of the child’s older siblings.

Police said the case seems to point to “being a mistake caused by false assumptions and faulty communication about the infant’s well-being.” However, police said a referral has been made to Child Protective Services and to a Dallas County grand jury to determine if civil or criminal charges will be brought against anyone.