This is a story of how a man's best friend can also be his best inspiration. Kevin Rizer and his partner, Austin Gartman, are entrepreneurs. It's a 12-year-old white Labrador named Emmy who happens to be their CEO.

"She is not only the inspiration behind the company, but also the heart and soul of it," said Rizer.

Emmy's Best is a Plano company specializing in pet products. The company has been operating for five years and a year ago they registered for a trademark. Rizer told WFAA the trademark office was going to approve it until it was challenged by NATAS, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. This organization is responsible for handing out Emmy Awards.

"There's tens of thousands of little girls in this country named Emmy. Do they think they have a right to their name?" asked Rizer.

Emmy, their lab, beat cancer twice but a recent diagnosis of transitional cell sarcoma gives her weeks to live. Austin Gartman said when they first heard about the legal challenge, it hit them "like a ton of bricks." This small business is now in a big fight over a name.

"We deserve to fight for her as hard as she's fought for herself," Gartman likening the legal fight to their dog's fight with cancer.

NATAS sent WFAA the following statement:

“EMMY® has been the premier mark of excellence in television for seven decades. Emmy’s Best cites this legacy as its inspiration for copying the famous EMMY trademark. We are actively and generously seeking an agreement that allows the company to continue to grow without infringing this iconic trademark.”

The company is hoping to coexist, but fears it's unlikely and Rizer says will business will hurt.

Emmy the dog is now almost completely off her medication and doctors have told them it is now about quality of life. For this small business, they say this fight to preserve a name means more now than ever.

