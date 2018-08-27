MANSFIELD, Texas— Authorities have made a stunning arrest in a 37-year-old cold case involving the disappearance of a five-year-old boy.

According to the Mansfield police, little Anthony Woodson disappeared in August of 1981 after riding to a Mansfield convenience store with his uncle.

Earlier this month, that uncle, Terry Woodson, was arrested for the boy’s murder. He’s currently in the Tarrant County Corrections Center on a $200,000 bond.

Terry Woodson, left, is accused in the disappearance of his 5-year-old nephew, Anthony Woodson, who went missing in 1981. (Photos: Tarrant County Jail, National Center for Missing Exploited Children)

An indictment says Terry Woodson, now 64, hit Anthony “…WITH AN ELECTRICAL CORD OR WITH AN ITEM THAT IS UNKNOWN.” Terry Woodson would’ve been 27 at the time of the disappearance.

Police say that numerous interviews with the uncle starting in 2017 revealed that Anthony was in fact beaten to death during the course of “discipline” on or around August 29, 1981.

Anthony’s remains have yet to be located.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children gives this account of this boy’s disappearance, which hasn’t been updated to reflect the arrest:

“Anthony rode with an uncle to a 7-11 convenience store on east Broad Street in Mansfield, Texas on August 29, 1981. When they arrived, the uncle went into the store to make a purchase and left Anthony asleep in backseat of the car for a few minutes. Anthony's uncle didn't notice his nephew had disappeared from the vehicle until after he'd arrived home.

Anthony has never been heard from again. Authorities believe he was abducted by a non-family member. Foul play is suspected in his case, which remains unsolved.”

Anyone with information as to the location of Anthony Woodson’s body or any other information regarding this case are asked to contact the Mansfield Police Department immediately. The case is assigned to Detective Sgt. Tom Hewitt who can be contacted at 817-804-5710

