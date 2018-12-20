To watch a DVD in the King household is to take a trip back to happier times when wide receiver Keewan King, number 17, was a highlight reel all by himself.

"That's him. There he goes," said his mom Lisa Renee King, smiling as she watched the nearly decade-old highlights on a television in the living room of their Seagoville home.

"Oh I love it," Lisa said, explaining her brief smile. "Because it's all we've got now."

It's all they've got, because nine years ago, three hours north of Dallas, everything changed. Keewan King was a football start at East Central University. His family says NFL scouts from the New York Giants were even making visits to see him in tiny Ada, Okla.

But one night, at a bar in Ada, Keewan and a friend tried to break up a fight. The attacker was a man named Travis Ray Tiger who police say started swinging a "Swiss Army-type knife."

Both Keewan and his friend were stabbed twice in the chest. One strike reached Keewan's heart.

“It's devastating," Lisa said. "It just tore me to pieces, tore us to pieces. Our family's whole life changed within a matter of seconds."

What those seconds have left them with now is a much different Keewan. He lost so much blood he was once mistakenly declared dead.

Today Keewan can walk, but only with help. He's able to fend for himself only while grasping the handles of a treadmill he likes to use in a back bedroom of his parents' home. All that blood loss led to cerebral hypoxia, brain damage from a lack of oxygen that also left him almost completely blind.

"Promise me you'll see my highlight tape," Keewan implored me while walking on his treadmill. "A young man playing some absolute amazing football."

"It has really been a life changing event not only for Keewan, but our whole family," his dad Gerald King said.

"It's been life altering now," Lisa added, "for almost 10 years."

The King family asked to share Keewan's story now because they feel he's been forgotten. A young man with a promising future, stolen by a man with a knife.

That man is now serving more than 30 years in an Oklahoma prison, while Keewan lingers all these years later in a prison of his own.

"It's hard to see your child sit in a chair day in and day out," Lisa said. "If you're in a position to help him, help our child."

"I'm just hoping that there's someone out there that can just help Keewan," Gerald said.

So they are asking for help. Financial help, medical help, anything to help improve Keewan's life. They have tried hyperbaric chamber treatments, but only with limited results.

"Trust your heart," Lisa said "And let God guide you to help somebody that can't help themselves."

"I'm hoping that he can get at least 60 to 65 percent of his life back," Gerald said. "If he can get that, because I believe that 65 percent of Keewan is pretty much 100 percent of anybody else!"

Keewan does have some of the memories of his glory days. He has his awards, a football helmet signed by his teammates, and all those highlights he can still listen to and remember.

"I stick that right foot in the grass, it was over for the defense," Keewan told me. "I was going to the end zone," he said, reliving one of his happiest memories.

His goal now is to find someone who can call up a miracle.

"I know there is some person out there in the world that would do that for me," Keewan said. "I hope someone can find in their heart to help me get back to my life."

A life broken, but with a young man still dreaming of what might have been.

"It's hard, but I know my God," Keewan said, "and I know he's willing to make a dream come true."

