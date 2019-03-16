How a community responds to tragedy can be seen in a place of worship. At the Islamic Association of Collin County, the Holy Friday Prayer often brings large crowds. But this Friday's prayer brought an especially larger crowd.

"We will continue going about our business. Do not hide because that is exactly what those people want you to do," Imam Azhar Subedar said.

Today's crowds also brought heavy hearts after news that 49 people were shot dead at mosques in New Zealand. Imam Azhar Subedar was part of the response during the Pulse nightclub massacre while he was in Orlando. He told the congregants on Friday that it's not a time to retreat but to "be better" and be kind.

"It's like boxing. They can punch you into a corner but you control your destiny. You just need to fight your way out of that. We're living in micro-bubbles and that's already problematic and if we take that further the only thing it's going to do is increase the hatred and bigotry, the misconceptions, and misunderstandings," the Imam said.

On Friday night, hundreds gathered at the Islamic Association of North Texas. Here, city and faith leaders gathered in solidarity for Muslims and the victims of the massacre in New Zealand.

"Our mosques were fuller today for our Friday prayers than they have been for a very long time," Imam Omar Suleiman said.

The day also brought with it extra security. Plano police offered up extra security to its mosques as prayer gatherings continued on Friday.