DALLAS -- Thousands of people lined up for Judge Clay Jenkins’ 2nd Annual “You’re Hired Job Fest” in Dallas. On Thursday afternoon, a long line formed around Gilley’s Dallas.

People of all ages and different backgrounds showed up.

“For me, to have an opportunity to change my life around is big,” said Kodye Keeton. He said he struggled with addiction and went to jail and institutions. Keeton is now clean and ready to get back in the workforce.

“Now I’m starting all over at the age of 57,” said Candy Perry. She said she’s a former school bus driver. After an accident, Perry wasn’t able to work. She’s looking for a second chance and a career.

Companies like Amazon, UPS, FedEx and Walmart are hiring in the DFW area. Amazon alone has around 3500 jobs available locally. Job seekers were able to get in front of recruiters and interview or apply in-person.

